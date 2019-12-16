Khloe Kardashian Almost Makes a Better Kris Jenner Than Kris Herself

As it turns out, all the Kardashians are absolute experts at mimicking each other – right down to the attitude.

On the most recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the family decided it would be a hilarious exercise to impersonate one another, to side-splitting effect. It was chaos: Kendall as Kylie, Kim as Kourtney, Kourtney as Kim, Kris as Khloe...and finally, the coup de grace, Khloe as Kris.

Khloe donned an exceptionally short hairstyle to become Kris, pairing it with a smoky eye and Versace top to mimic the momager's unique style. And with these seemingly small changes, she all but turned completely into the matriarch of the Kat-Jenner clan.

"Well, why do you think I'm drunk all the time? My girls always bicker, and I need something to take the edge off," a sassy Khloe as Kris says during a confessional-style clip as she runs a hand through her Kris-like pixie cut wig.

Seriously, it was uncanny. Just look at how it all went down in the clip below, posted by none other than Kris herself on her personal Instagram account.

Later on in the episode, she popped off with a startlingly Kris quote that'll have you shook:

"Kylie, you can sit next to me, because you are my favorite and you make a billion dollars. I have my Kylie, my billion dollar baby. Now she will always be the dearest to my heart for a billion reasons."

Kendall Jenner stole the show with her own hilarious impersonation of beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, whipping out some liquid lipstick, drawing it all over her lips and teeth, and "swatching" it on her arm. It truly has to be seen. When the Kar-Jenners set out to read each other, they really go at it.

Who's ready for another episode full of the family impersonating each other? Spin it off into a whole show, TBH.