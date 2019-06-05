Khloé Kardashian Gave Her Home a Major Overhaul After Tristan Thompson Moved Out

It's literally out with the old and in with the new for Khloé Kardashian. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is giving herself and daughter True a fresh start in Los Angeles after her split from Tristan Thompson.

Since news of Thompson's latest infidelity broke in February, the mom of one has been living in a rental while her Calabasas home — which she previously shared with the NBA star — receives a post-breakup renovation. "I walk into my house because I’m moving and guess who’s here, The Home Edit, to make me happy," Khloé said on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

During her relationship with Tristan, the reality star split her time between Cleveland and Los Angeles, but is now making L.A. her permanent home once again, according to Entertainment Tonight. “For roughly six months she’s been living in a rental property while she renovated her home," a source told the outlet.

"With the addition of True and her breakup with Tristan, Khloé wanted to change things up,” the insider added. “[She’s] happy her home got a facelift.”

While Khloé hasn't given us a glimpse of the changes to her interiors just yet, we're hoping in addition to the new furniture and fresh paint that the design team was able to rid her home of all the negative vibes.

In this particular situation, sage would be an ideal housewarming gift.