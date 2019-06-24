Khloé Kardashian Was "Throwing Up Blood" and "Blind" in Her Left Eye Ahead of the Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

There's nothing like bad timing.

Khloé Kardashian was dealing with some serious health problems in the days before the Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson cheating scandal shook the Kardashian universe (and the world at large) to its very core.

During part one of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians season finale on Sunday, the Good American co-founder revealed that she’d been experiencing mysterious migraines and crippling nausea for months.

“I get really bad migraines but they’ve been increasing more and more. And I don’t know if my migraines and nausea are caused by the same thing, I’m not really sure,” she explained. “Some days I feel great and I don’t feel nauseous at all and I don’t have a headache and I’m fine. And then the next day, the slightest thing might really upset me, and I get blindsided by them.”

The severity of her symptoms prompted the 34-year-old to take a pregnancy test. Kardashian, who wasn’t sure it was the “right time” for her and Thompson to have a second child, was relieved by the negative result.

“I don’t know if I could have handled it if it did say ‘positive’ at the moment,” she admitted.

That being said, the mystery behind her ailments remained. Her condition worsened to the point that she canceled an upcoming trip to Cleveland so she could have an MRI done in L.A. “Literally my whole head feels bruised because it’s been pounding for so long and it’s terrifying,” she said. “I’m supposed to go to Cleveland tomorrow to see Tristan, but the way I’m feeling right now, I don’t know if I can be on a flight like that. I’ve been throwing up blood. It’s so intense. I’m blind in my left eye.”

The MRI ruled out any problems stemming from her brain, but she was still left without a diagnosis. And then, as the universe is wont to do, another serious curve ball was lobbed her way, in the form of a highly public cheating scandal.

We hope, amid the turmoil, Khloé was able to finally get to the bottom of her health struggles.