Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy Craving Is a Carb Lover's Dream

Love them or hate them, there's no denying that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are savvy businesswomen. So savvy that when a monumental life event happens, it quickly morphs into an opportunity to expand their ever-growing brand. Case in point: A few months after announcing she was pregnant, Khloé Kardashian is launching a maternity denim line.

Good Mama, available today, will fall under the Good American umbrella and include two cleverly-named styles: The Honeymoon and The Home Stretch. Each pair is designed for women at a different stage of their pregnancy—the beginning and the bitter end—and features stretchable fabric and elastic insets at the waistband. Keeping in line with Good American's size-inclusive ethos, the denim will be available in 00 to 24.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star first revealed the news on Instagram, as is her wont, with a silhouette of her modeling a pair of the jeans against a light pink backdrop. "Until now, I found it hard to shop for maternity denim—most of the current options lack stylish details or aren't flattering," Kardashian recently told InStyle in an email. "Pregnancy is such a special time for women, and I believe that we should feel and look our absolute best during it."

Below, more from Kardashian on the launch, becoming a mom, and her biggest pregnancy craving.

How are you feeling?

I'm very fortunate that my pregnancy has been healthy and active, even in these last few weeks. Thankfully, the Home Stretch style was thoughtfully designed for that exact period of time, when you want ultimate recovery and full belly coverage in your denim. Whether I'm laying around the house or running errands, they support me and my baby in a cozy, ultra-soft belly cocoon.

What are you looking forward to the most about being a mom?

Getting to meet my baby!

What's the best advice Kris has given you about raising a daughter?

My mom continues to amaze me, and the fact that she's raised so many amazing kids is truly impressive. She is the most loving, and has showed me that, even when things get crazy, it's always best to remain positive. I'm also so grateful to have a circle of sisters and friends who are great mothers and whom I can look to as role models.

What's been your weirdest pregnancy craving?

I really haven't had too many cravings. There was this one time when I NEEDED spaghetti, but I couldn't decide if it was a marinara or a pink sauce that I wanted, so I had to try both until I felt satisfied. Once I had it, I was good.