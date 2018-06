Khloé Kardashian Just Dropped New Details About Her Good American Bodysuits

Khloé Kardashian is all about embracing her curves. That’s why, back in March, she crafted a collection of skinny jeans made for women of all sizes, ranging from size 00-24, for her Good American denim label. Now, the reality star will add bodysuits to the mix, another staple that should be apart of your wardrobe rotation, stat!

Despite the drama-filled design journey, Kardashian officially announced the launch of the 11-piece collection that she designed with her partner Emma Grede—wife of Jens Grede, Frame denim’s co-founder.

“I’ve been keeping this a secret for almost a year and I am so excited to share that our @goodamerican collection of bodysuits, GOOD BODY, is launching THIS THURSDAY at 9am PST,” she captioned a photo of herself that shows off her slim figure in a black scoop neck design with see-through lace panels.

Kardashian continued her message, mentioning her penchant for the figure-flattering basic, which she and the rest of the Kar-Jenner clan have either dressed up for the red carpet underneath a tailored blazer, or simply paired with sweats and heels.

“You guys know I'm obsessed with bodysuits, and I wanted to give you all something that is a natural fit for GA, and like all of our products, designed to fit your body!”

She ended her note with some encouraging words about body positivity. “I’m so incredibly blown away that I'm able to be living this dream! Love your curves, ladies!! Love your body! Love your selves! And most importantly, let's continue to empower one another! #GoodSquad #GoodBody.”

And the Kardashian takeover continues!

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Khloe Kardashian. And I'm Emme Grede and we are the founders of Good American. [MUSIC] So I actually know Khloe's mom, Kris. I've worked with her for the last three or four years. And when I originally had this idea to start Good American, I couldn't think of a better person to work with in the complexity of a denim company. I was like, I have to meet Khloe and so I asked Chris and she put us in a meeting together and that was that. We fell in love. Yeah [LAUGH] [MUSIC] Emma originally wanted to created a denim line really for herself. For me my weight is fluctuated for so long and I've always struggled to find denim in the market, because I was a little bigger and I was kinda like denim shamed, because I had a larger size that I need and no one ever created my size and Boutiques and so with this project, we don't believe in plus sizes and that's something that really means a lot to me, empowering women and woman dressing for their sexy curves and not being ashamed of our bodies. I didn't want to have to buy a pair of jeans and then have to make all durations. And actually it was about creating something that we thought would work for this idea, the new sexy, the new body silhouette, which is What the traditional fashion establishment, you know really [INAUDIBLE]. It's kinda straight up and down. We want to make something for those bodies that you see in popular culture, the woman that we admire, and ourselves. [MUSIC] The name Good American was actually a play on the very notion of what it means to be good. I think the Good American girl does not apologize for herself. She is very shy. But can you not still show your body off and be good? Can you not still be sexy and still be good? The other thing is that we wanted our company to behave like a good American. We make everything that we can in America and I think that those principles of being good doing good and supporting your community. we're not a charity brand but was absolutely will give money to charity for every sale that American and so it's really the very core and the very thoughts of our business to be a good American. [MUSIC] A lot goes into it, but we have a wonderful, little, clever idea. It's called the contoured waistband. So So I used to like Kim, myself, Emma, we would all buy denim and always had like our booties are bigger that our waist. So you still have to go and take in at the waist. So we have a contoured waistband that's built in. It has like a belt and it hugs that small of your waist. Most stitching on the denim is really straight up and down. On our denim, it's more curved so it really accentuates your curves and hugs The female form. And our fabric is really expensive, luxurious fabric. It is indeed. Yeah. And it kind of gives you, you've got that stretch but you've also got recovery. And that's what's really important. I don't wash my jeans every Every time I wear them. No. And I don't think most women do, so you actually want your jeans to keep the shape. But our patent is completely different, all the curve is in the hip. So you're not making the same jean patent for a 2 and a 4 as you are for a 16, and 18, or a 20. And that's really the important part, we spent a long time actually creating two sets of patents that work for the different size ranges The bum test. Turn around and let us see you. Everyone wants there booty to look good. Absolutely. It's no more complicated than that. The true test of any jean. It's like, do I look good from the behind. And I'd say, yes. Yes. You do. Yes, you do too. Thank you so much. You do too. They love it of course. But Emma and I, we're not gonna Give somebody something unless it's already been ran through the ringer. Right. Of our personal staff first. Our name is on it. I don't care whose name is on something. If you don't have a good product it's not gonna do well. Absolutely. So this is something we truly believe it and we're excited to hand it to everybody and to let them try it and give your honest opinions. [MUSIC]

