This Is How You’ll Know When Khloé Kardashian Is About to Give Birth

Khloé Kardashian’s due date is fast approaching, and her mom Kris Jenner is ready to help the first-time mom any way she can. Last week, the 33-year-old revealed that she is nine months pregnant, so essentially she’s ready to pop any day now, and her mom will be there when she gives birth to her baby girl.

According to E!, the official source on all things Kardashian, Jenner is clearing her cal in order to spend time in Cleveland, where Khloé has decided she’ll welcome her first child. She’s spent most of her pregnancy in the city, where her boyfriend Tristan Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and decided to give birth in Ohio rather than L.A., hoping for a more relaxed and low-key experience.

"Kris is clearing her schedule and will be heading to Cleveland for the birth and to help Khloé get situated at home with the baby,” a source told E!, noting that KoKo’s due date “looms.”

"Depending on the other sisters' schedules, they will come out at some point," the insider noted. It sounds like Khloé will just have her boyfriend and mom in the delivery room when she welcomes her baby girl. As for the first-time mom, she’s “resting and relaxing at home,” the source added. “Everything is ready and she is just waiting.”

While she might be trying to relax, her sister Kim Kardashian West spilled that the new mom is “freaked out” about parenting. "Khloé and I have a really good thing going on right now," Kim told ET. "I'm like the real one with her [about] what goes down and how it's going to go down."

"You cannot tell her anything right now that's too sensitive because she's just so freaked out. So, I can't really get into the whole, like, nipples and breastfeeding thing," she added. "She's just going to have to figure that all out and slowly."

Considering Khloé has long admitted her fear of belly buttons, and how she was freaked out by what hers did during pregnancy, this should come as no surprise. But luckily, Khloé has plenty of sisters to call for advice.

"It'll be fine. She knows," Kim added. "She's seen all of us go through it. She's prepared, but I feel her and I are on a really good communication about everything. I know when to push it and when to ... right now isn't a time to freak her out. The closer it gets, you can't freak someone out."

It sure sounds like Khloé will welcome her baby girl any day now.