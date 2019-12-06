Khloé Kardashian Says She Forgives Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson

Earlier this year, Khloé Kardashian was embroiled in some major familial and friend-related drama when her sister Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods, was spotted making out with her ex, Tristan Thompson. While the incident involved a lot of speculation, a Red Table Talk, and essentially ended Kylie's friendship with Woods, Kardashian's opening up, saying that she's forgiven everyone involved and that fans who saw it all happen on last week's Keeping Up with the Kardashians didn't get the entire story.

Kardashian acknowledged that the issue seems like old news, but because the show is just now typing up all the loose ends, she felt like it was necessary to get everyone on the same page.

"I'm seeing a lot of commentary about last week's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. As much as I hate speaking on all of this because I'm sure everybody is over it, as am I, but I'm frustrated that people try to create something that's not really there," Kardashian said.

Fans pointed out that Kardashian was quick to forgive Thompson but never affording Woods the same treatment. In her Instagram Story, Kardashian noted that we're all human, we all make mistakes, and we can all move on and grow.

"I don't hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life," she added. "Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I'm allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don't. Personally, I don't want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end."

She wants her followers to know that she intends to move on from everything that's happened in the past and shine bright as everyone moves on. There's no reason to dwell on things, she says. She's got enough forgiveness for everyone, Thompson and Woods included.

"I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative. Forgiveness is a strength and not a weakness," Kardashian continued. "I am allowed to forgive people but still not accept their behaviors. I'm also allowed to protect my space. I am allowed to choose who I want in my life and who I do not. I'm also allowed to wish people well and sincerely mean it. Doesn't mean I have to be their best friend. I want nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life. Regardless of what they have done or not done to me."

Last week's episode of KUWTK included scenes showing Thompson showering Kardashian with gifts in an attempt to win her back, but she wasn't having any of it. Not only did she say that she was conflicted about many of the gifts, which included a diamond ring, she clarified that there was "nothing romantic" going on. Instead, she's focusing on True, the daughter that she and Thompson co-parent.