People Are Accusing Khloé Kardashian of Fat-Shaming Jordyn Woods

No matter how hard the news cycle tries to bulldoze over Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods’s cheating scandal (Taylor Swift! Scooter Braun! Weddings in Paris!), the Kardashian-adjacent drama refuses to die.

This time around, Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to the betrayal is seeing its day in the sun. Unsurprisingly, the new mom wasn’t pleased with the father of her daughter and sister’s best friend’s actions, but her response may have taken things a step too far.

In a clip from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians finale, an obviously livid Khloé screams into the phone while talking with Tristan’s friend. “They both admitted it to me,” she says, addressing the alleged kiss they shared. Unable to keep her anger in check, the reality star goes off, referring to both parties as “fat f—king assholes.”

“Those both fat f—king assholes,” she shouted. “Don’t f—king lie to me though about lying though. Don’t f—king say that you didn’t do something that you f—king did when you both f—king told me that you kissed, bitches!”

Khloe Kardashian is facing backlash for calling Jordyn Woods a "fat f*cking a*shole" on #KUWTK. pic.twitter.com/me9AVUNGC3 — Music News Facts (@musicnews_facts) July 1, 2019

Though her anger was justified, her language was not. As a plus-sized model, the term “fat” is a particularly insensitive adjective to describe Woods. There’s also a fair bit of irony involved considering Khloé hosts a show (Revenge Body) about both reaching your fitness goals and learning self-acceptance and body positivity. Fans were quick to call Kardashian out for her damaging insult.

khloe called jordyn fat? this is your body positivity queen? the same person who has a tv show about helping people reach their goal weight? #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/MMmahKJY4n — missandead of naath (@faketonichilds) July 1, 2019

khloe kardashian had the nerve to call jordyn woods fat ON CAMERA when she had a weight loss show...her brand is self love and she herself faced bullying for her weight... the clown hopped out. pic.twitter.com/8z7o9LKahx — lil angel 🌙🕊 (@lilvlee) July 1, 2019

Khloe calling Jordyn fat but is a mentor to people who struggle with their weight now that is disgusting. #KUWTK — BRANDY (@Bran_Lynn) July 1, 2019

for khloe to fat shame jordyn is beyond me. you're a mother to a daughter, and that isn't the woman-woman interactions her daughter should be seeing. unfortunately, her daughter will see it one day and thank it's okay to talk about people like that. — i want my chip with the dip. (@brexpk) July 1, 2019

Today’s already a big one for Kardashian apologies, so perhaps Khloé’s admission of wrongdoing is on its way?

