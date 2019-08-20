Khloé Kardashian Is Being Dragged Over a Photo of Daughter True with Chicago West

Khloé Kardashian has been sharing some adorable pictures of the Kardashian babies on vacation, but one set of photos is getting her dragged on the internet.

On Monday, she shared a few photos of her daughter, True, with Kim Kardashian's daughter, Chicago, eating snacks together. And while the likeness between Kim and Chicago certainly got some people talking, others were criticizing Khloé's choice of caption for such cute photos.

"Chi: I heard my mama say 'vacation calories don’t count.' True: Don’t tell me twice Chi," she wrote.

On Twitter and Instagram, people began calling her out for seeming to instill diet culture in kids at such an early age — even if it is a joke.

"Are you introducing diet culture to your infant child?" one Twitter user asked.

Are you introducing diet culture to your infant child? Don't do that! — Shelby Petersen (@shelbypetersen) August 19, 2019

Calories and children do not need to be in the same sentence even if it’s a joke — Chancy With AIH & Mental Health (@SOCIALLYCRUSHED) August 19, 2019

hey not trying to be a bitch and i completely understand this is a joke, but even things said in passing can have massive affect on young minds. be careful what you’re teaching! counting calories is rarely a healthy thing, if ever! ❤️ — cam (@pinktanos) August 19, 2019

Very cute photo but uploading photos of babies eating then talking about counting calories is so weird. — 🃏 (@dnilei) August 19, 2019

"Teaching your children toxic diet culture. That’s sick," one Instagram user wrote. "You are role models for your children, and if you plant into their heads that early that calories matter and they need to look a certain way and can’t enjoy certain foods unless they’re “on vacation”, or similar mentalities, it’s toxic. Teach your children moderation not restriction."

Image zoom khloekardashian/Instagram

"And you can say it’s just a joke, they’re just children, but you plant this seed early, you set THIS example early, it’s what they learn and then it’s what they believe," the user wrote in a follow-up comment.

It's not the first time Khloé has been called out for promoting diet culture, but considering children were involved, the joke definitely didn't sit well for some.

Image zoom khloekardashian/Instagram.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Is Her Mini-Me in a Matching Leopard Bathing Suit

Needless to say, people were not happy.