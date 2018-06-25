What's This? Khloé Kardashian Is Sporting a Giant Diamond on That Finger

Believe it or not, it's only been two months since Tristan Thompson became Kardashian enemy number one by reportedly cheating on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian while she was pregnant with their daughter True. Since then, he's dealt with plenty of booing from fans, but he's still got a fan in Khloé—and he just might be looking to lock the relationship down with a wedding.

Thompson and Kardashian were spotted out at a steakhouse Sunday night having dinner, but it was hard to focus anywhere but Khloé's hand. In a new photo, she can be seen wearing a massive diamond right on her wedding finger, and it's raising eyebrows.

On the one hand, sources have said before that despite the cheating, Khloé does see wedding bells in her future.

“Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” a source told People in May. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies.”

On the other hand, Thompson just cheated on her, and Kardashian's not exactly a stranger to wearing jewelry on that finger. Remember blissful pre-scandal November when she sparked the same kind of rumors, via an Instagram post of a similar ring?

Or this pair of couples rings from way back in October 2016?

Maybe she just likes rings, guys. It's best to trust Khloé to keep everyone up to date as she navigates things, but who knows, maybe there will be another extravagant Kardashian wedding in the near future.