Khloé Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Those Bachelorette Rumors

Days after it was discovered that Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her (again) with Jordyn Woods, rumors began to circulate that the Keeping Up with Kardashians star would be joining another reality show: The Bachelorette.

On Wednesday, the franchise's executive producer, Mike Fleiss, teased that Kardashian was "very much in contention," asking his followers to "stay tuned!" He even went as far to get fans' hopes up by saying that he has been in contact with the family's matriarch's Kris Jenner.

Well, Khloé is out here setting the record straight once and for all. And sadly, we won't be seeing the reality star handing out roses any time soon.

Kardashian is also not happy with the Fleiss to say the least — she even threatened legal action against him.

But before Khloé got involved, Kim chimed in first. "Fake fucking news big time," she wrote on Twitter. But Mike insisted that Kim was not aware of his and Kris's top-secret plan.

Fake fucking news big time!!!! https://t.co/sbI7JbSPpC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 23, 2019

Kim hit back again with a screenshot of the trio's group message. When Mike continued to insist that he was speaking the truth, Khloé shut down the entire situation. "I’m not fucking clickbait right now, Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!!" she replied to Mike on Twitter.

Oh really????? Wait a minute.... https://t.co/fe5xhzvMLR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2019

I’m not fucking clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!! https://t.co/vTKi83nLUJ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2019

