Khloé Kardashian Actually Deletes Controversial Instagram Post After Backlash

Well, we didn't see this coming. After being called out for endorsing a meal replacement shake on Instagram, Khloé Kardashian has now deleted the controversial post.

The Good Place star Jameela Jamil, who previously slammed Khloé's promotion of Flat Tummy Co. products as "irresponsible," tweeted on Tuesday to note that Khloé had taken down last month's #sponcon post.

"Oh look. Khloe deleted her diet shake post," she wrote. "There is hope after all..."

Oh look. Khloe deleted her diet shake post... 👇🏽 There is hope after all... pic.twitter.com/kT9CdIUepC — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 3, 2019

Jamil, who has been an outspoken body positivity activist, commented on Khloé's latest meal replacement shake post, calling on her to stop promoting the "non-FDA approved product" and to "own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product."

Jamil isn't the only who who has called the Kardashians out for the ads — fans have also expressed disappointment that the family has been promoting products which registered dietitian Tracy Lockwood Beckerman told InStyle can cause side effects like "diarrhea, uncomfortable headaches and drastic shifts."

"These shakes are beyond dangerous to promote to society," she told us.

In a New York Times piece published after Jamil's comments went viral, Khloé responded to the actress's critiques, saying that she's never had a chef, posts her workouts on social media, and is aware that not everyone has the privilege to live her lifestyle.

“Well, listen, I am showing you what to do, silly person, 15 repetitions, three times, here’s the move,” she said.

Not one to ignore a call-out, Jamil responded on Twitter, writing, "Essentially, 'f— the young, impressionable people, or those struggling with eating disorders, we want the money.' I have been given these same opportunities to flog this stuff, and I don’t do it, so they don’t have to. Thank you, next."

RELATED: Jameela Jamil Has Nearly 200k People Backing Her Crusade Against Celebrity-Sponsored Diet Products

It's not clear if Khloé deleted her post due to the backlash, or for some other reason, since she still has plenty of other sponsored #ad posts for Flat Tummy Co. up on her Instagram page. But as Jamil said, maybe there is hope after all.