Khloé Kardashian Defends Her Decision to Spoil True with "Materialistic" Gifts 

It's hard to believe that Baby True is only 15 months old, considering the number of times Khloé Kardashian has been called out for her parenting decisions by mom-shamers.

From piercing her daughter's ears to feeding her formula, the Good American founder has experienced her fair share of criticism in such a short amount of time. And, now that True is growing older, Kardashian is facing disapproval from her social media followers about spoiling her only child with too many material items.

On Saturday, Khloé shared an adorable video of True riding around in a glittering pink baby Bentley. The toy car was completely customized with a shag fur floor and a license plate on the back that spelled out her daughter's name. True seemed elated with her new ride to cruise around Calabasas, but not everyone shared her enthusiasm.

In the comments section, one user wrote, “Great, another Kardashian in a Bentley. You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family’s story and now just can’t bear to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It’s so sad.”

Khloé clapped back, but remained positive with her message. "Ummm you know this is not a real Bentley? It’s a toy,” she wrote. “No reason to get sad over a baby in a toy car. Either way, I’m sorry that you feel that way and have a great weekend. Focus on things that make you happy! Smile!”

The mom-shamer responded again, but, surprisingly, maintained his cool throughout the exchange. “Appreciate your responding,” he said. “Just figured it’s something to be thinking about. You have so much influence and know you’ve had a positive impact on so many. Always ways we an improve as people though – myself 1000% included.”

Image zoom instagram/khloekardashian

The reality star replied for a second time, acknowledging that she does spoil True, but added that it's her decision and no one else's.

“I appreciate this! I can digest what you have to say because of how you stated it. I hear you. I personally don’t believe that all we ‘do is spend money on worthless materialism.’ I’m not here to prove what I do or don’t do. But what I can say is that I’m able to look myself in the mirror and sleep well at night. I’m able to do that because I know I’m a good person, and life is all about balance. Yes I do choose to spoil my daughter," she wrote.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Is Being Mom-Shamed for This Photo of True Surrounded by $160k Worth of Birkin Bags

"I want to spoil her with love as well as material items. She will also be raised with values, responsibilities, chores, respect, self love. We all work hard and we are able to spend our money in the way we choose. I hope that’s what comes across to the ‘outside world,’ to lead with love above anything else.”

A mom-shaming accusation that actually ended in a peaceful resolution? We definitely didn't see that one coming!