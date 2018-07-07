Khloé Kardashian Goes Full Mama Bear on Twitter Troll Critiquing Baby True's Appearance

Khloé Kardashian is no stranger to defending herself against online haters.

For more than a decade, she and her famous family have open themselves up to public scrutiny and scandal since Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired in 2007. But now that the next generation of KarJenners are coming into the spotlight, the Good American designer refuses to tolerate the trolls.

On Friday, Khloé went into full mama bear mode (and rightfully so) when a Twitter user felt it was necessary to tell the new mom that her daughter True is "not cute at all."

“What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you?” Kardashian asked. “It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life.”

What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 7, 2018

Fans quickly came to Khloé and baby True's defense, which garnered even more clap backs from the 34-year-old.

“She’s a loser for that,” she responded to one supporter. “No respect for people like that. People are entitled to their own opinions and feelings but why on earth would you tweet that and if you must why would you tag me?” All great questions, Khloé.

She’s a loser for that. No respect for people like that. People are entitled to their own opinions and feelings but why on earth would you tweet that and if you must why would you tag me? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 7, 2018

Kardashian ended her tirade by adding: "I just don’t get why people have that much energy to actually project all of this negativity. That takes a lot more energy than just being kind." Another valid point.

I just don’t get why people have that much energy to actually project all of this negativity. That takes a lot more energy than just being kind — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 7, 2018

There is no question that True is absolutely ADORABLE, but, in case you need more proof, scroll below for cuteness overload:

💕Baby True 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 13, 2018 at 6:29am PDT

💕Happy One Month True 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jul 1, 2018 at 10:28am PDT