Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Practices Her Signature Supermodel Pose on Instagram

She may only be 1 year old, but it appears as if Khloé Kardashian's daughter True has already discovered her talent as a bonafide supermodel.

On Tuesday, Kardashian shared an adorable photo of the tot posing for a professional picture on Instagram, and the cuteness is almost too much to handle. In the snap, True looks directly into the camera and smizes, while casually resting her arms across a mini bench. If you ask us, her photo shoot could have easily doubled as an ad campaign for Pottery Barn Kids.

In the caption, proud mama Khloé acknowledged her daughter's modeling skills. "You guys I can't handle this! I'm so annoying I know but I'm obsessed," she wrote alongside several heart-eye emojis. "She has the smile down! Auntie Kenny...baby True is coming for you!"

All jokes aside, True may actually have a career in her future. Just last month, she took some cute photos during Khloé's Good American activewear campaign while standing on the kitchen counter barefoot in a white dress and a headband with a bow.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Defends Her Decision to Spoil True with "Materialistic" Gifts

But, if the whole modeling thing doesn't work out, True is already trying her hand at being a makeup artist. "She loves to hand me brushes, she eats my sponges," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star joked about her baby girl in a beauty tutorial for Vogue. "Right? You love pink Q-Tips," she added.

Looks like the sky's the limit for baby True.