Khloé Kardashian’s 11-Month-Old Daughter True Thompson Just Made Her Modeling Debut

Khloé Kardashian’s 11-month-old daughter, True Thompson, just marked a major milestone (if you’re a KarJenner, that is): baby’s first commercial photoshoot.

Mom’s Good American denim brand is down a #goodsquad member since Jordyn Woods was ousted following … hmm, come to think of it, we can’t really remember what happened … JUST KIDDING.

But anyway, there’s room for a branding shift. Enter: baby True, eager to begin her career under the shade of Kardashian’s multi-million dollar empire.

The shoot in question takes place in front of mom’s wildly aesthetically pleasing fridge, which sounds weird, but you have to really create your own opportunities when your fridge looks as though it belongs in a Whole Foods museum.

But, the backdrop did prove mildly distracting. I mean, girl’s gotta eat.

It goes without saying, this is hardly the first time a KarJenner tot has found their way in front of the cameras. Chicago West, 1, made her professional debut as an accessory in mama Kim’s KKW Beauty campaign in October, and North, 5, pulled off her first solo magazine cover just last month.

Your move, Stormi.