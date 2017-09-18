Khloé Kardashian Fires Back at Body Shamers Who Called Her Fat for Wearing Baggy Clothes

Jennifer Davis
Sep 18, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

Khloé Kardashian is not here for the haters. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star fired back at critics who accused her of gaining weight after she stepped out in baggy clothes for a laser hair removal appointment. 

"So rude of people to say I'm getting fat because I wore baggy clothes to get laser hair removal. It's called being comfortable people," she wrote on Twitter yesterday. In the photos that sparked the social media trolling, Khloé wore an oversize long-sleeve t-shirt and large sweatpants. 

While the look was definitely a departure from the usual skin-tight clothing and ab-baring looks she usually steps out in, it's never okay to criticize someones weight, so we're glad Khloé took a stand, especially since she looks just as amazing as ever.

Kardashain works hard to maintain her 40-pound weight loss with a strict diet and workout routine. She regularly posts about her healthy lifestyle, sharing exercise and diet tips on her app as well as on Instagram and Snapchat. 

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Kim with in style. I'm here with Gunnar Peterson and today he's gonna show us how to get a **** like Kourtney Kardashian. So what am I doing to day with this>>>Male speaker: You need to do a Bulgarian split quit in a Solar Ex Ract. One foot up. Okay. Body tall. You're gonna get a stretch down the hip flexor on the left side. Ease down and punch up hard through the right foot. Right there, all through the heel. Drive. That was the correct form? At some point you can take the trainings wheels off. Wait, I'm not ready. Okay, I'm ready. How many reps do you recommend for something like this? Anywhere between 8 and 15 per side. Fine. I'll do the other side really quick. There you go. Okay. Now, drive hard. It's amazing how different the other side can feel. Yeah. Your dominant side. Yeah. Okay, I'm ready for the training wheels to come off. I think. See? Fly. Fly. Out the nest. Good. Yep, that hurts. Awesome, thanks so much. Speak into the mike. Thanks so much. [LAUGH]

