Khloé Kardashian Just Called Jordyn Woods a Liar

Minutes after Jordyn Woods tearfully bared her soul (and the full tale of the alleged Tristan Thompson cheating scandal) on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, Khloé Kardashian shared her own reaction — and it was STRONG.

After more than a week without direct comment on the media-fueled situation, Kardashian tweeted, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

During the Red Table Talk, Woods said she didn’t think the kiss she shared with Thompson was responsible for his and Kardashian’s breakup. “I know I’m not the reason,” she told Smith. “This situation may have made it easier for her not to want to be with him, but I know I’m not the reason.”

RELATED: Here's Exactly How Jordyn Woods Describes the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Sit back and enjoy the ride, this story is clearly far from over.