Khloé Kardashian’s Hair Hasn’t Looked Like This in Years  

It's enough of a challenge Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but staying on top of their hairstyle changes is basically a full-time job. Kim, Kylie, Kendall, Kourtney, and Khloé are fans of regularly switching up their looks, and thanks to wigs and extensions, figuring out if all of their hairstyles are real or temporary is a mathematical equation that's way too complex for my personal math skills.

But as far as Khloé's hair goes, she's been experimenting with various shades of blonde for the past few years. In September, she debuted a new "cloud blonde" hair color, which is quite possibly the whitest shade of platinum I've ever seen. While her light hair has become a big part of her signature look — and what sets her apart from her sisters' naturally dark brown hair — Khloé is now channeling the two older Kardashians with a new brunette color she debuted in the campaign for the new KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection, a collaboration with Kim and Kourtney.

In the campaign, the three sisters have similar long chocolate brown hair, styled in big, windswept curls. They're each holding the three fragrances in the collection, which reflect each sister's personal scent vibe. At first glance, the sisters could pass for triplets, making this color is a dramatic departure from the bright blonde shades I'm used to seeing Khloé wear.

However, her chocolate brown hair is a look she's worn before — think the early seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians where Khloé had dark hair like her sisters.

As for this style, in true Kardashian fashion, it's unclear whether Khloé is wearing a wig. But, judging from Kim's announcement of the collection on Twitter, odds are Khloé didn't actually dye her hair brown. Plus the fact that she was full-on blonde in Vegas last week.

I love Khloe as a brunette! I love that she changed it for this shoot! #DiamondsCollection #KKWFragrance — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2019

Real or fake, longtime KUWTK fans will appreciate this blast from the Kardshian hairstyle past. And if you're interested in what a brunette Khloé smells like, the KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection hits kkwfragrance.com on November 8 at 12 pm PST.