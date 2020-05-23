Khloé Kardashian Is No Longer Blonde
She debuted a major hair color change on Instagram.
After years of being blonde, Khloé Kardashian has decided to ditch her signature hair color for a darker dye job. In a new Instagram post, the reality star debuted a flawless bronde mane that is giving everyone major hair envy — especially when a trip to the salon is no longer possible right now.
While most of us are just happy to touch up our roots during quarantine, Khloé was able to undergo a complete hair transformation on Friday (May 22). In a series of photos on social media, the 35-year-old styled her new hair in loose waves with a part down the middle, captioning the snapshots: "Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn."
She tagged celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham, who gave the exact formula to achieving the Good American founder's look — however, a DIY dye while self-isolating at home probably won't yield quite the same result. But we're definitely bookmarking for future hair appointments.
Back in February, Khloé temporarily went bronde for her BFF Malika Haqq's baby shower, and contemplated if she should make the shade her new trademark. "Loving this Bronde pony! Do I go back to Bronde??? Let me know. Bronde means blonde and brown mix for those who don't know," she captioned a photo of her long hair pulled back into a sleek, low-slung ponytail.
Immediately, her fans and sisters were on board with the change. "Yes baby," Kylie responded, while Kendall wrote: "100% yes." Looks like Khloé took their advice and made it permanent.