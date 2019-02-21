Khloé Kardashian Posts Heartbreaking Messages Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

After two days of cryptic emoji use and telling social media “likes,” it appears that Khloé Kardashian is finally opening up about her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s betrayal.

And OK, if you’ve somehow been alive and awake since Tuesday and missed the scandal of the year (century?), here’s the gist: the father of Kardashian’s 10-month-old was caught making out with none other than close Kar-Jenner family friend Jordyn Woods.

Khloé broke her silence on Thursday morning with a series of very candid statements on her Instagram story. She began with a pop-art image of a girl crying before sharing a heartbreaking quote: “If they ask you about me, tell them: ‘She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her.’”

Image zoom instagram/khloekardashian

Image zoom instagram/khloekardashian

But through the hurt, Kardashian is seeing the positive. “Somebody needs to hear this … That betrayal was your blessing!!!” she posted next.

Image zoom instagram/khloekardashian

The Good American co-founder ended her message on a melancholy note, writing, “the worst pain is gettin hurt by a person you explained your pain to.”

Image zoom instagram/khloekardashian

The 34-year-old has her family to lean on for now. There are reports that Woods is moving out of Kylie's guest home, and Kim has unfollowed both Tristan and Jordyn on Instagram. Khloé's BFF, Malika Haaq, has also shared her support for True's momma; the pair walked hand-in-hand at an event in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Poor Khloé.