Khloé Kardashian Explained How Her Beauty Routine Changed After Becoming a Mom

A lot changes when you become a mom — even for major celebrities like Khloé Kardashian. The reality star and Good American co-founder opened up about her post-motherhood beauty routine in a new video for Vogue, where she got real about the challenges of doing your makeup when you have a tiny human running around.

“Since becoming a mom…this is what I do,” Khloé says in the video, as baby True Thompson darts in and out of the room in the background. “I literally locked my…my bedroom door, so she can't get out, so she's kinda trapped.” The 35-year-old goes on to explain that sometimes she lets True have full reign of the house (thanks to those baby gates), but if she’s quiet for too long, she has to naturally chase after her. “I had to learn how to do makeup really quickly and not do too many wet things, 'cause then once it's wet and I have to run after her, it's gonna set really weird and then I'm gonna look super blotchy,” she adds.

The struggle is real, Khloé! The reality star also notes that, while skincare has always been important to her, it’s become even more of a priority since giving birth to True. “I’m super aware of fine lines and wrinkles and just hydration,” she says in the clip. “I think after a baby you get depleted of hydration, and lack of sleep. You’re just not taking care of yourself as much as you used to, it’s more about the baby.”

As for True, she makes several cameos in Khloé’s tutorial, earning the title of makeup assistant. “She loves to hand me brushes, she eats my sponges,” Khloé jokes, turning to the one-year-old to add: “You love pink Q-tips, right?”

Since her birth last April, True has become a regular fixture in Khloé’s social media presence, with dozens of cute pictures on the star’s Instagram page. While most of Khloé’s fans have had only sweet things to say about her daughter, she has received her fair share of negativity and online shaming as well; most recently, she clapped back at an Instagram user who accused her of spoiling True with a gift of a baby-sized Bentley.

“I’m able to look myself in the mirror and sleep well at night,” Khloé wrote in the Instagram exchange (which, thankfully, ended in a peaceful resolution). “I’m able to do that because I know I’m a good person, and life is all about balance. Yes I do choose to spoil my daughter. I want to spoil her with love as well as material items. She will also be raised with values, responsibilities, chores, respect, self love. We all work hard and we are able to spend our money in the way we choose. I hope that’s what comes across to the ‘outside world,’ to lead with love above anything else.”