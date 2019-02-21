Wait, Is Khloé Kardashian in the Running to Be the Next Bachelorette

Brace yourselves for what's likely to be the most ~dramatic~ Bachelorette news yet (yes, really): Khloé Kardashian is reportedly being considered for the titular role in the upcoming season of ABC's long-running dating franchise.

We'll pause for effect.

The franchise's creator and executive producer, Mike Fleiss, teased the storyline of the century on Wednesday night as we were all still collectively reeling from the biggest alleged cheating scandal since JFK and Marilyn. While we were refreshing Khloé's Instagram for any kind of message about her breakup from the man who was reportedly seen canoodling (among other things) with Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods, Fleiss was out here leaving messages like, "@khloekardashian is very much in contention ..."

Um, what??

Fans, naturally, lost their minds at the idea of a Kardashain/Bachelorette crossover. Could you imagine? Hometown dates are high-pressure enough, but think of confronting Kris and the rest of the clan at a Calabasas mansion.

But before you go telling every single man you know to sign up for next season — know that nothing is set in stone quite yet. Mr. Fleiss and the ABC team still have one Very Important Momager to ask for permission.

Any decision regarding @khloekardashian as the new #TheBachelorette will need to be approved by my dear friend @KrisJenner ... — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 21, 2019

It's been one helluva week for Khloé, so we don't expect her to make any major television commitments anytime soon. That is, save for the reality show in which she already stars.

If you need us, we'll be praying at the altar of Chris Harrison because this needs to happen.