Aunt Khloé Kardashian Is Babysitting While Kim and Kourtney Party in Mexico

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have been having the time of their lives on a girls’ trip to Mexico, and there’s no need to worry about their kiddies back at home. While mom Kris Jenner posted a snap yesterday of none other than Kathy Griffin babysitting North and Saint West, Kourtney’s kids have a babysitter that, well, makes a bit more sense.

Little sister Khloé Kardashian posted a Snapchat video on Tuesday while playing with 2-year-old Reign Disick, and the tot seems to be having fun with his Aunt KoKo. In the clip, both Khloé and Reign have a bunny filter on their faces, and their voices are distorted to be high and squeaky.

“Reign, did you draw on your face? Why did you draw on your face?” Khloé asks her young nephew, as you can see what looks like pink crayon markings on his forehead and cheeks.

Meanwhile, mom Kourtney has been having a little too much fun, Tweeting that she "may or may not have thrown up four times last night and slept in it."

Hey, you only turn 38 once!