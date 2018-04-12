What Will Khloé Kardashian Name Her Baby Girl? Here Are Our Predictions

The great Kardashian baby boom of 2018 is finally at its crux. We welcomed babies Chicago and Stormi in January and February, and now Khloé has had her baby girl.

Of course, we’ve had one question plaguing our minds in the months since Kardashian announced her pregnancy: WHAT WILL SHE NAME HER BABY?

This is a tricky one to predict—even harder than Kim and Kanye’s uniquely named brood. Whereas the Wests are wont to push the envelope, likening their children to holy figures and geographic notions, Khloé is a traditionalist (in Kardashian circles, anyway) and therefore more difficult to peg when it comes to the name game.

Kardashian hasn’t left us completely in the dark when it comes to her baby’s name, though. During a trip to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January, the 33-year-old revealed that she’d name a prospective son after his dad, Tristan Thompson. “I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior—Tristan Jr.,” she told the host. “Then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin.” However, she did note that she’d want to give either her or Thompson’s first initial to her daughter—so “K” or “T.”

Of course, it goes without saying that her quotes came to light before allegations of Thompson cheating on her did, and there's no official word yet on if that has changed the naming plan.

Though K-names are a grand tradition for the women of the Kar-Jenner family, none of the three mothers in the group have named their children to follow suit.

Kourtney, the first to have children, stuck to traditional, though less common, names for her first two children: Mason and Penelope. Baby no. 3, however, broke the mold with a title hinting of royalty: Reign.

Kim threw fans for a loop when she and Kanye named their first-born after a region: North (North West). Next up was their baby boy, Saint (somewhat intuitive considering dad thinks of himself as a god). The third of the brood follows in her big sister’s footsteps, taking on the name of West’s hometown, Chicago (Chi, for short).

The newest mom of the bunch, 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, took to the Kimye school of untraditional names when naming her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s first daughter, Stormi.

If we’re left to a pool of common “K” and “T” names for Khloé’s next of kin, here’s what we’re thinking:

1. Kristen (after mom Kris Jenner)

Traditional, meaningful, and not too confusing as far as naming your child after a family member goes, this is our top pick.

2. Katherine

Though perhaps too old-fashioned for the Good American founder, Katherine lends itself to many adorable modern alternatives: Katie, Kate, Kat—all of which sound classy AF.

3. Theresa

A traditional name with links to Christianity, this could certainly be a contender—plus, she reiterated her interest in a “T” name in mid-March. As far as nicknames go, though, Khloé would have to steer clear of Tessa—there’s already a Tessa Thompson on the Hollywood scene.

Fans speculated that Khloé was naming her baby Rose after posting several 'grams of the flower. Kardashian was quick to shut that theory down, but maybe there's more here ... ?

Flower? Dewdrop? Flora? Blossom? Terrarium? OK, that last one was a stretch, but it does start with a T.

Only time will tell …