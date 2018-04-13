The Kardashians Have Finally Broken Their Silence on Khloé's Baby Girl

If you’ve never seen an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and don’t follow any of the family members on social media (how is that possible?), know this: Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie are all exceptionally close.

When tragedy strikes, they hold the fort down. And when their family expands, they have each others backs no matter what. So, how are the women of the Kardashian-Jenner clan reacting to Khloé Kardashian’s newborn first child with Tristan Thompson? As you could have guessed, things are complicated.

The 33-year-old reality TV star finally gave birth to her baby girl on Thursday and yep, Khloé’s family is happy about the child. Naturally, Khloé's mom Kris Jenner was the first to react to the baby news publicly. She reposted a gif of Kendall saying "baby" over and over again with the caption "BLESSED!!!"

Soon after, Kylie became the first sister to respond to the news on Thursday by featuring a “Kongratulations, Khloé” banner in one of her Snapchat stories.

Kim followed suit with more explicit tweets that spilled details of Khloé's delivery.

💕 @khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

You guys she’s so gorgeous!!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

Khloé's best friend Malika Haqq, who was reportedly by her side for the baby's birth, posted a message to Khloé on Instagram, featuring a beautiful black and white picture.

The public responses have all been joyful, and while Kris feels "blessed" about Khloé's child, it's not as clear how the Kar-Jenners feel about the baby's dad, Tristan Thompson.

Earlier this month, he was spotted getting a little too close to a woman in photos and footage published by the Daily Mail, and TMZ dropped October 2017 footage in which he's seen kissing a woman and being groped by another in Washington, D.C. Shortly after that news broke, Kris Jenner flew to be by Khloé's side in Cleveland, where she gave birth.

In December 2017, Khloé confirmed her pregnancy with an Instagram photo of her growing baby bump. “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along,” she wrote, later clarifying why she chose to stay mum on her pregnancy for months.

RELATED: Here's a List of the Kardashian Grandkids, Because We're Having Trouble Keeping Track

"Keeping the secret from the outside world wasn't as big of a deal for me," she explained. "I believe there are certain things that need to be held private and for yourself. It was beautiful to have something that was just ours."

Now, everything’s out in the open—and obviously, the family is by her side. The arrival of her newborn daughter is of course just another for the entire family, who in the past few months has also welcomed Kylie Jenner’s baby girl Stormi Webster and Kim Kardashian’s third child with Kanye West, Chicago.

After the birth of Stormi, Kris Jenner of course shared her excitement on Instagram, while Khloé shared a photo of her and Kylie’s matching bumps.