Khloé Kardashian Apologized For That Awkward People's Choice Awards Moment

Khloé Kardashian is apologizing to fans after a mishap during the People's Choice Awards on Sunday.

The Kardashian-Jenners took home the award for Best Reality Show for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and Khloé also won the Best Reality Star Award, but when she, Kim, Kourtney, and Kris Jenner took the stage to accept their honors, Khloé stood at the back while Kim and Kris spoke, appearing not to acknowledge her fan-voted individual award.

💜‼️💜‼️💜‼️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 thank you all with all of my heart https://t.co/7hP6oIjbEC — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 11, 2019

However, she cleared things up in a tweet on Sunday night, writing that it was so loud in the auditorium that she didn't realize she had won the Best Reality Star Award.

"I feel so badly right now," she wrote. "I am so f—king grateful and appreciative! I can’t believe I didn’t say anything but I didn’t hear that I won until after."

It’s so beyond loud in there. I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked off stage. I feel so badly right now. I am so fucking grateful and appreciative! I can’t believe I didn’t say anything but I didn’t hear that I won until after 😩 https://t.co/R06N7kB1IH — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 11, 2019

And after not getting a chance to thank fans onstage, she made sure they knew how grateful she was.

I love my Khlovers!!!!!! No better squad ❤️🦋 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 11, 2019

I love you guys so much!!!! Thank you again 💕💕💕💕 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 11, 2019

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Is "Really Proud" of Her and Tristan Thompson's Co-Parenting Relationship

She also shared an Instagram story with Kourtney after the awards show, explaining why they didn't take the mic at the awards show.

"Just so everybody knows, it's so awkward, like, when you go on stage," she said. "I know, Kim is a G and she kind of takes over and she will talk. Kourtney and I are in the back like... We never really know what to say and we're so grateful, we're so thankful. I won an award as well, but we just get nervous. I know people don't think we do."