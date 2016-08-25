Khloé Kardashian's Body Motivation Is a Bikini-Clad Kim Kardashian West

Olivia Bahou
Aug 25, 2016 @ 2:45 pm

Khloé Kardashian has had quite the incredible body transformation as of late, slimming down and toning up her athletic frame. How, you ask, did she do it? By doing hard work in the gym, changing up her diet, and finding motivation in none other than her big sister, Kim Kardashian West.

The 32-year-old reality star took to Instagram today to share a steamy string bikini-clad photo of her famous sis from her recent trip to Mexico, revealing that she is one major inspirational factor in achieving the body she has now. “My body motivation Mrs. West,” she wrote.

My body motivation 😍😍 Mrs. West

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

In the photo, Kardashian West showed off her toned abs in a cropped white T-shirt and string bikini bottom. The mom-of-two’s transformation has truly been incredible, dropping 70 pounds since giving birth to Saint West in December.

The star swears on the Atkins diet to drop the pounds, telling InStyle that she works out every day and sticks to a low-carb diet. “For breakfast, I’ll have egg whites or scrambled eggs with a little bit of either vegetables in it, a little bit of cheese, sometimes turkey bacon,” she told us. “For lunch, like today I had a turkey salad with like egg whites in it, a little bit of onions, and sliced turkey. And then for dinner, I’ll have either like a chicken or a salmon.”

It’s easy to see why her little sister looks up to this disciplined star as inspiration.

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Kim with in style. I'm here with Gunnar Peterson and today he's gonna show us how to get a **** like Kourtney Kardashian. So what am I doing to day with this>>>Male speaker: You need to do a Bulgarian split quit in a Solar Ex Ract. One foot up. Okay. Body tall. You're gonna get a stretch down the hip flexor on the left side. Ease down and punch up hard through the right foot. Right there, all through the heel. Drive. That was the correct form? At some point you can take the trainings wheels off. Wait, I'm not ready. Okay, I'm ready. How many reps do you recommend for something like this? Anywhere between 8 and 15 per side. Fine. I'll do the other side really quick. There you go. Okay. Now, drive hard. It's amazing how different the other side can feel. Yeah. Your dominant side. Yeah. Okay, I'm ready for the training wheels to come off. I think. See? Fly. Fly. Out the nest. Good. Yep, that hurts. Awesome, thanks so much. Speak into the mike. Thanks so much. [LAUGH]

