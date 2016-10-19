Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede on Why Their Good American Denim Line Is a Fit Godsend

"I was denim-shamed because I needed a larger size," Khloé Kardashian candidly says at the preview of her denim line Good American that she founded with her business partner Emma Grede. "My weight has fluctuated for so long, and I've struggled to find denim in the market."

She's speaking of that soul-crushing struggle that is the search for the perfect pair of jeans—an experience that's not just unique to her, but for anyone who has ever shopped for denim and couldn't find one that buttoned or left a small gap in the back or was too baggy in some places and too tight in others. Kardashian and Grede's Good American line promises to change all that, with a line of three cuts—Good Legs (skinny jeans), Good Cuts (straight-leg), Good Waist (high-waist)—designed to flatter and celebrate curves, and most importantly, actually fit.

"With this project, we don’t believe in plus sizes," Kardashian continues, "and that’s something that means a lot to me, empowering women and women dressing for their sexy curves and not being ashamed of our bodies."

A sewn-in contour waistband acts as a belt to hug the small of your waist (aka no alterations needed), curved stitching accentuates the female form, and quality stretchy fabrics make excellent recovery time (that means, no bagginess, even if you don't wash your jeans after more than one wear). "It was about creating something that would work for this idea of the new sexy, the new body silhouette," Grede says. "And we've spent a long time creating two sets of jean patents that work for different size ranges (from 0 to 24)."

And the test of a great jean? "The bum test," Grede says.

"Everyone wants their booty to look good," Kardashian adds. Amen to that.

Show off your bum in a Good American denim (priced between $149 to $215), which you can buy now at goodamerican.com and nordstrom.com. Watch the video, above, for the full interview, including how they met and why they named their line Good American.