Is Khaki the New Black?

For the third installment of Gap Design Editions, hipster-favorite Alexander Wang, Brooklyn-based babes, Lisa Mayock and Sophie Buhai of Vena Cava and hat-extraordinaire Albertus Swanepoel were tapped to add some cool-factor to khakis. The new collection includes floppy hats, a printed zip-front dress and a moto-style jacket. Thanks to Gap's wear-anywhere casualness and wallet-friendly prices, these hot designers just put khaki back on the map.

Mark your calendars—the collection debuts June 16th at Gap stores and at gap.com.