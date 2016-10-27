Kevin and Danielle Jonas Welcome Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for Kevin and Danielle Jonas! The happy couple welcomed their second child into the world on Thursday, Oct. 27, a baby girl named Valentina Angelina.

Proud uncle Nick Jonas took to Instagram to congratulate them and break the exciting news, posting a video which he captioned: "Congrats Kevin and Dani! We have another Jonas!! Can't wait to meet that beautiful baby girl very soon. @kevinjonas @daniellejonas."

Congrats Kevin and Dani! We have another Jonas!! Can't wait to meet that beautiful baby girl very soon. @kevinjonas @daniellejonas A video posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Oct 27, 2016 at 2:50pm PDT

The couple confirmed the news to People, writing, "We are so excited to welcome our new baby girl, Valentina Angelina Jonas to the world today. She is healthy and beautiful and we couldn't be happier!"

Valentina joins big sister Alena Rose in the growing fam. The 2-year-old "already can't wait for Valentina to come home and start being a big sister."

Thank you so much for all your well wishes Valentina is happy and healthy. I'm so in love — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) October 28, 2016

Earlier on Thursday, Danielle shared a snap of herself in bed waiting to deliver the newborn and wrote: "Anytime now."

Anytime now 💗🎀 A photo posted by Danielle (@daniellejonas) on Oct 27, 2016 at 8:01am PDT

Back in June, the duo took to Instagram to announce the sex of their impending bundle of joy with an adorable pink-themed reveal. The married pair confirmed that they were expecting their second child together via a hilarious Instagram in April that showed Kevin reading What to Expect When You're Expecting Again while Danielle indulged in a pile of tasty snacks. They are also parents to a 2-year-old daughter named Alena Rose Jonas.

RELATED: Kevin Jonas Just Listed His Stunning New Jersey Mansion for $2.3 Million

VIDEO: Kevin & Danielle Jonas Welcome Baby #2

We wish this growing family all the best.