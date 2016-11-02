Danielle Jonas Shares Darling First Photo of Her Two Daughters Together

It looks like these two sisters are destined to become the best of friends.

Proud mom Danielle Jonas took to Instagram today to share the first photo of her and husband Kevin Jonas's two daughters together, and the smiles on their faces will melt your heart. In the adorable snap, the mother of two lays in a hospital bed cradling both of her little girls, 2-year-old Alena Rose and 5-day-old Valentina Angelina, as they all cuddle together.

" First photo with my girls #blessed #Valentina #Alena," she wrote alongside the mother-daughter 'gram.

🎀First photo with my girls 🎀#blessed🙏 #Valentina #Alena A photo posted by Danielle (@daniellejonas) on Nov 1, 2016 at 1:55pm PDT

On Sunday, Kevin introduced his newborn babe to the world with an Instagram photo that showed him holding his tiny daughter while looking happily into her eyes. "Say hello to my newest love Valentina," Jonas captioned the sweet picture.

Say hello to my newest love Valentina A photo posted by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on Oct 30, 2016 at 1:14pm PDT

Proud uncle Nick Jonas first broke the news that the happy couple had welcomed their second child last week when he 'grammed a video congratulating them and wrote: "Congrats Kevin and Dani! We have another Jonas!! Can't wait to meet that beautiful baby girl very soon. @kevinjonas @daniellejonas."

We can't wait to see more cute photos of these two in the future.