Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Are Expecting Baby No. 2

The Jonas brood is growing! Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle Jonas, have announced via Instagram that they're expecting their second child.

The humorous post sees the proud dad reading pregnancy book What to Expect When You're Expecting Again while his wife tucks into a spread of snacks including cookies and chips. "Preparing for baby number two!" the excited mom-to-be wrote in the caption for the photo.

Their rep also released a statement to E! News confirming their baby joy: "We are excited to share the news that we are expecting a new addition to our family this winter. Alena is beyond thrilled to be a big sister and we can't wait to meet the newest member of our family."

As proof, Mom also shared a photo of 2-year-old Alena sporting a "Big Sister" T-shirt. "Someone's excited," she captioned the snap.

The couple met back in 2007 while vacationing in the Bahamas and tied the knot in December 2009 at Oheka Castle in Long Island, N.Y. And in February 2014 the soon-to-be parents of two welcomed their first daughter. Congratulations to the flourishing family!