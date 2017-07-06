Kesha Returns to Music with Her First Single in Almost Four Years, “Praying”

Kesha has officially returned to the music business. The pop star began her comeback with the release of a new single, “Praying,” and corresponding music video on Thursday, and it’s beautifully raw and emotional.

“I have channeled my feelings of severe hopelessness and depression, I’ve overcome obstacles, and I have found strength in myself even when it felt out of reach. I’ve found what I had thought was an unobtainable place of peace,” she wrote on Lenny Letter.

Kesha has gone through a lot in the almost four years since she released her last solo song. The star filed a sexual assault lawsuit against her former producer Dr. Luke, battled an eating disorder, and coped with “intense anxiety and depression.” Now, she’s hoping that her music can help out others in the same dark place.

Praying is here 🙏 I hope this song reaches people who are in the midst of struggles, to let them know that no matter how bad it seems now, you can get through it. If you have love and truth on your side, you will never be defeated. Don’t give up on yourself Read my letter on @lennyletter Link in Bio #praying A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Jul 6, 2017 at 5:19am PDT

“I hope this song reaches people who are in the midst of struggles, to let them know that no matter how bad it seems now, you can get through it. If you have love and truth on your side, you will never be defeated. Don’t give up on yourself,” she wrote.

And “Praying” is just the tip of the iceberg: “This is just the beginning. I am so happy and grateful to begin sharing all the music I have been writing with the world. I’ve written a record that reveals my vulnerabilities, and I have found strength in that.”

Her new album, Rainbow, drops Aug. 11. Watch the new music video for “Praying” at top, and read her full essay on Lenny Letter.