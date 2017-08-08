Watch Kesha’s Emotional First Live Performance of “Praying”

Who isn’t rooting for Kesha?

The 30-year-old pop star has made quite the splash this summer, slowly dropping new singles and accompanying music videos from her upcoming album, Rainbow. It’s the first wave of music she’s released since her ongoing legal battles—and everyone is seriously here for it.

And though she has recently been baring her emotions in front of the camera and in her writings, Kesha's live performances have been limited. But last week she hit the stage at YouTube Space L.A. for an intimate concert where she warmed the audience with “Woman” and perhaps most impressively, “Praying,” the debut single off Rainbow.

Kesha shared footage from her performance on Monday and trust us, the results are worth your time. Dressed in a white floral pearl-covered coat, Kesha confidently addressed the crowd before belting out the tune. “This is the first time that we’re gonna have ever played 'Praying' in front of anybody,” she said. “So it’s very special for us and I hope it’s really special for you guys. I hope you feel that energy.”

RELATED: Kesha Reflects on Her Once Uncertain Return to Making Music

Of course, the superstar hit every note magnetically and managed to put the emotion from the song forward as the entire room stood to their feet and sang along.

Watch the full clip above.