Kesha Pens Powerful Essay on Embracing the Past for “Learn to Let Go” Video

Kesha Rose Sebert, the artist formerly known as Ke$ha, is seeking greener pastures. After a years-long legal battle with music producer Dr. Luke, the artist has returned with new, deeply personal music and Rainbow, an album set to drop Aug. 11.

And her latest track, “Learn to Let Go” further confirms that she’s in a much better place now. On Thursday, Kesha not only dropped a new music video for the track but also wrote an essay for The Huffington Post that explains its powerful message.

“’Learn to Let Go’ is more than a song title … it’s become one of my mantras over the last few years. As much as our past creates who we are, we can’t let it define us or hold us back,” she says, writing about the importance of letting go of “bad feelings.”

"If you let your demons haunt you, they will haunt you forever. Learn from your mistakes but don’t dwell on them, and if you feel like someone has wronged you, let that be their problem—not yours,” she writes.

As she explains in the essay, Kesha co-wrote the song with her mom, Pebe Sebert, and two close friends that helped her see the light at the end of a dark tunnel. “My mom is always telling me how you have to learn to accept that you can’t try to control everything. When you realize that you are not in control and you stop holding onto regrets—it’s liberating. Your past only has as much effect on your future as you want it to. It’s about embracing your past, but not letting it define you,” she adds.

In the video, home footage of a young Kesha taken by her aunt, Sonia Sebert, flashes between modern scenes of the singer recreating those moments. For her, reliving those memories was a way of healing. “It’s this idea of reconnecting to my child-like self because that’s when you are so full of wonder and joy,” she writes, later concluding, “This idea of learning to let the negative things go has been extremely helpful for me over the last few years, and I hope it resonates with others.”

Watch the full video above—and click here to read her entire essay.