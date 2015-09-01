Kesha's Going to Guest Star on Jane the Virgin and Gina Rodriguez Is Freaking Out

The larger than life guest stars just keep coming to Jane the Virgin. On the heels of Britney Spears's announcement that she is guest starring on the hit CW show, Kesha announced that she is also set to appear on the series. The "We R Who We R" singer tweeted: "Stoked!!!!! I’ll be making a guest starring appearance on [Jane the Virgin] on @CW!"

Stoked!!!!! I’ll be making a guest starring appearance on @CWJanetheVirgin on @CW! 💃💃 — kesha (@KeshaRose) September 1, 2015

The show's star, Gina Rodriguez, is clearly stoked for the cameo and shared some love on Twitter after Kesha confirmed the news. "Oh no big deal just the baller and beautiful @KeshaRose guesting on Jane. Im not freaking out...nope not at all," she wrote:

Oh no big deal just the baller and beautiful @KeshaRose guesting on Jane. Im not freaking out...nope not at all 😍😍😍💯 https://t.co/qTOFYOD2Dc — Gina (@HereIsGina) September 1, 2015

Kesha will reportedly appear on the second episode of Season 2 as a musician named Annabelle who is Jane's new neighbor. Apparently she will not be much of a baby person, which could be an issue since Jane is a new mom.

"We are so thrilled Kesha will be appearing on Jane!" said executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman in a statement. "We are all huge fans of hers, and we are so excited to welcome her to the Jane the Virgin family".

Season 2 of Jane the Virgin premieres Oct. 12.

