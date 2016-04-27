Kesha Is Back in the Recording Studio with Help from Zedd

Following months of legal drama, Kesha has finally returned to the returning studio with a new producer: Zedd. The artist offered to help her record new music back in February, writing, “@KeshaRose very very sorry to hear about the whole situation. I’ll be happy to produce a song for you if you want my help.”

It looks like the “TiK ToK” singer took him up on the offer. The star took to Instagram to share a photo from inside the studio with a sweet message to Zedd. “It’s a miracle when someone gives you a chance at finding your voice again,” she wrote, calling the producer a “beautiful person with a heart of gold.”

Zedd also ‘grammed from the set, captioning the post with an emoji of a paint palette.

🎨

A photo posted by Zedd (@zedd) on

We can’t wait to hear the music that these two artists produce.

