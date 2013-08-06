Kerry Washington's Wedding Ring, Juan Pablo Galavis Is the Next Bachelor and More

1. Newlywed Kerry Washington debuted her diamond wedding band this weekend. [FabSugar]

2. Here are 15 reasons why Juan Pablo Galavis is the perfect choice for the next Bachelor. [BuzzFeed]

3. Watch the new trailer for the Princess Diana biopic starring Naomi Watts. [HuffPo]

4. Oprah Winfrey wore a 3.5 pound wig for the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine. [The Cut]

5. Costume designer Trish Summerville on Catching Fire: "Some of the looks in that are pretty intense, very colorful, so that was great fun because it took me completely into another world." [EW]

6. Princess Grace's grandson, Andrea Casiraghi, is set to tie the knot August 31. [People]