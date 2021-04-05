Law Roach Gave Kerry Washington the Perfect SAG Awards Look, and She Wore It in the Pool
The gown and matching cap pay homage to the Harlem Renaissance.
From Anya Taylor-Joy's Golden Globes Debut to Zendaya's Poison Ivy nod at the 2019 Emmys, stylist Law Roach is the brains behind some of the most memorable red carpet looks in recent years. For Sunday night's SAG Awards, he kept that same showstopping energy when creating a look for actress Kerry Washington.
Washington is nominated for Female Actor in a Miniseries for her role in Little Fires Everywhere. Roach styled her in a custom Etro ensemble that emanates art deco opulence. "Her look is really inspired by two periods in time, the Roaring 20s and also the Harlem Renaissance," he told InStyle over the phone.
Roach turned to his personal muses for further inspiration. "The whole thing was, I think, very deliberate. I took references to Etro. I told them what my vision was and then it became a collaboration between us," he said.
The iconic women of the Blaxploitation film era were top of mind: "There was Tamara Dobson, who was a Blaxploitation star from the 70s. She wore a really similar [look]. I'm honestly just obsessed with Pam Grier and all those girls that starred in those movies in the 70s. So when I got the opportunity [to collaborate with Etro], I was like, 'OK, we're going to do something that feels a bit like this.'"
As for jewelry, he enlisted Bulgari to provide the perfect less-is-more pieces. "I wanted something that could complement what was already such a strong look," he explained. "I wanted something that would complement it, but wouldn't get lost. I went straight to Bulgari because I know they have those types of pieces."
Just when we thought the beaded cap and gown couldn't get more glamorous, Washington took them for a dip in the pool. We may not have a world-renowned stylist at our disposal, but that's exactly the vibe we plan to channel all Vax Girl Summer.