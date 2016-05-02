Kerry Washington Is Pregnant with Her Second Child

A big congratulations is in order for Kerry Washington! The Scandal star is expecting her second child with her husband, former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, according to E! News.

The exciting announcement comes just a few days after the actress attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner with her co-star Tony Goldwyn. Thanks to the silhouette of her ruffled Victoria Beckham dress, any signs of a baby bump were expertly concealed. With Washington set to attend tonight's Met Gala in New York, we can only hope that she opts to show off her growing stomach in a a figure-hugging gown.

The notoriously private star and her husband, who married secretly in 2013, are already proud parents to 2-year-old Isabelle Amarachi. Congrats to the growing family!