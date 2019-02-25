Kerry Washington's Oscars Pixie Cut Will Convince You to Go Short

Image zoom George Pimentel/Getty Images

The bob isn't the only short haircut that'll run 2019 — Kerry Washington's latest hair chop might convince you to go even shorter. The actress showed up to the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party with a brand new grown-out pixie cut, and she looked absolutely incredible.

Considering her loyalty to the lob over the past few years, it was a surprising, but super chic, change. The style, featuring long layers on top and a side-swept bang, mimics what we've seen recently on celebrities like Cardi B, Emilia Clarke, and of course, the power pixie queen herself, Kris Jenner.

VIDEO: Kerry Washington Stuns at the Vanity Fair Oscars party

The hairstyle for her Oscars party appearance was courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, who was inspired by the '50s Audrey Hepburn vibes of Washington's Schiaparelli couture dress.

To create the messy yet voluminous pixie cut, the stylist prepped Washington's hair with the Matrix Keep Me Vivid Velvetizer, and then used a flat iron to smooth out the hair. Next, Sturdivant-Drew appled another dime-sized amount of the Velvetizer to give the hair a shiny, sleek look.

The finishing tough was a few spritzes of Matrix Style Link Texture Builder Messy Finish Spray for added texture, volume, and a long-lasting hold.