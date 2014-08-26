Kerry Washington Photobombs the Modern Family Cast at the Emmys

Is Kerry Washington making a guest appearance on Modern Family? While that may be somewhat of a pipe dream, the actress did scandalously photobomb a photo of the cast at Monday night's Emmy Awards. Sofia Vergara uploaded the photo of herself, Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen (in Peter Som), Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Ferguson's husband Justin Mikita to her Instagram account during the show with the caption, "Modern Family in da house!!!" Washington appears in the background of the photo, playfully smiling with the best comedy series winners. Hey, if you're going to have someone photobomb your photo, it might as well be gorgeous Kerry Washington.

Although Washington, who was nominated for the outstanding lead actress in a drama series award for her role in Scandal, didn't end up taking home a statuette, she did—as always—win on the red carpet. The actress, who gave birth to her daughter Isabella Amarachi Asomugha a mere four months ago, looked stunning in an orange-hued strapless Prada gown that featured a high slit and beaded miniskirt peaking out from underneath.

