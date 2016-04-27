Kerry Washington Is Launching a Nail Polish Collection with OPI

Olivia Pope would definitely approve of Kerry Washington's latest beauty collaboration. The Scandal star shared the first campaign image from her upcoming collaboration with OPI on Instagram. The 15-shade Washington D.C. collection is inspired by the setting of her hit inside-Capitol Hill TV show. Off screen, Washington isn't a stranger to the nation's capital either. She graduated from George Washington University in 1998 with a dual major in anthropology and sociology and received an honorary doctorate degree from the school in 2013. Washington also worked on President Barack Obama's Committee on Arts and Humanities, so it's safe to say that she knows a thing or two about the city's true colors.

The collection hits stores August 3, just in time for the upcoming fall season. As Olivia Pope might say, our fall manicure colors are "handled."