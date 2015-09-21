Kerry Washington Wears a Marc Jacobs Dress Fresh Off the Runway

Well, that was fast—just three days after Marc Jacobs wrapped up New York Fashion Week with his theatrical display of a spring/summer 2016 show, one of his coveted designs went straight from the runway to the red carpet. The lucky star outfitted in the Marc masterpiece? Kerry Washington, the only other person, second to model Binx Walton, to wear the newly minted creation.

The long-sleeve metallic number seemed like an unwise choice for the 2015 Emmys red carpet, given the 106-degree heat, but, as it turns out, it's deceptively breathable. "It's mesh," Washington pointed out. "There are a lot of holes here, so it's perfect."

The Scandal star leveled-up the shine with Harry Winston diamonds and gold leather Casadei sandals, which effectively landed her as one of the glam looks of the night.

