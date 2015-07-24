Kerry Washington Shares How to Wear a Bold Eye and Lip at the Same Time

The debate between a bold, smoky eye and a statement lip is a divisive one. While the general consensus is to downplay one feature while amping up the other, we love how Kerry Washington frequently bends those rules in the best way possible by going bold in both areas. Naturally, we just had to ask her trick to pulling off the dramatic effect during a recent chat with the star. "I think it can be tricky, but it can be done," she tells us. "You can definitely have the eyes pop, but don't go too smoky if you want to do a bright lip." Follow in Washington's lead by keeping your foundation sheer and lightweight as a too-powdered complexion can give off a slight '80s vibe. And build up the intensity on your eye and lip in layers to avoid applying too much product.

Additionally, sticking to shades close to the same color family makes the effect more cohesive. Case in point: The sheer magenta tone of Washington's lip above complements her fuchsia shadow without being too overpowering, and her soft petal blush ties both areas together. Most importantly, pick colors you're comfortable wearing so that you can showcase your work with confidence. "Look at yourself and go—am I wearing the makeup, or is the makeup wearing me?" she suggests. "You have to know the balance."

