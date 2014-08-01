Kerry Washington Looks Lovely in a Floral Frock for Kimmel

While Olivia Pope probably would have gone for a more daring statement piece, Scandal star Kerry Washington looked downright radiant in a floral Suno dress during her visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday.

The Emmy-nominated actress and new mom captured a beautiful, perfect summer look in the red, white, and blue piece, which she paired perfectly with bold blue pumps. Washington also looked lovely in flowers earlier this summer when she wore a strapless Dolce & Gabbana floral dress to the BET Awards back in June. It's a good look on the actress, but then again, so is everything else she rocks on late night television, red carpets, and awards shows.

Washington's Center Pleat Flare Suno dress will be available from sunony.com in September for $595.

Until then, brush up on Kerry Washington's beauty secrets (and find out why she always looks so radiant)!