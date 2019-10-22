Kerry Washington's Sleek Lob Is Back 

Image zoom Walter McBride/Getty Images

Kerry Washington has been having the most fun playing around with her gorgeous natural curls as of late — and we love to see it. So far, she's tried everything from pinning her hair to the side using colorful clips, to sporting updos with coily bangs, and pulling it back into a low pony to put on a sheet mask with her dad. Each of her looks has been so good that we nearly forgot about another one of her signature styles: a lob.

But Washington just reminded us how much she still loves rocking the sleek 'do.

In her most recent Instagram post, the American Son star posted a gorgeous Boomerang of her in tapered black pants and a burgundy off-the-shoulder blazer as she swung her bouncy lob back and forth. Lizzo's hit song Good as Hell played in the background, which is only fitting, considering that, well, Washington truly looks good as hell with her latest style.

VIDEO: Kerry Washington Looks Back at Her InStyle Covers

The actress' hair change may have come as a bit of a surprise, but this certainly isn't anything Washington hasn't done before.

Back in February, she shut down the Oscars red carpet with an unexpected pixie cut created by celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew. Her latest lob is just another bit of hair inspiration for us following along at home.