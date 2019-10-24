Kerry Washington and Gwyneth Paltrow Were in a Singing Group Together and We Want In

Fun fact: Kerry Washington and Gwyneth Paltrow went to high school together at New York City's Spence School. Even more fun fact: They were in a singing group together while they were there. Um, does it get any better than that? Paltrow and Washington went deep down memory lane on today's goop Podcast, talking about how much fun they had in the musical ensemble and getting into how Washington dealt with feeling like an outsider the entire time she was in school.

"This is so surreal," Gwyneth started. "I was in a singing group called 'Triple Trio' [...] We were holding auditions because a bunch of us were graduating, and in walks Kerry Washington. The most beautiful — first of all, your face has not changed. No aging whatsoever — this beautiful eighth-grader comes in so confident. She opened her mouth and the most exquisite voice came out."

Washington said that she loved her experience singing, though she doesn't do it much now, aside from in the shower and for her kids. Fans shouldn't lose hope, however, because she also mentioned that she's open to taking roles that may require singing.

It wasn't all about the music. Washington went on to explain that she felt alienated almost the entire time she was enrolled because she was one of the only Black people at school.

"It was an absolute culture shock," Washington explained. "We were rich in the Bronx because we had like two cars and a dishwasher and a microwave. Then, I got to Spence and it was like helipads on people's roofs in the Hamptons. I really didn't know how to comprehend it."

She went on to say that she was afraid to express any of those feelings, since she thought that it would only further alienate her. She also didn't want to seem ungrateful for the opportunities that her parents gave her, so she soldiered on.

"I remember in that moment thinking, 'I cannot present any of these feelings I'm having right now, because it will identify me as other.' These are my new friends at Spence and this is their norm," she noted. "If I ask a bunch of questions or act like this is weird, I will identify myself as being outside their circle. So, I have to act like this is normal and figure out what the fuck is going on."

Washington concluded the interview on a lighter note, letting listeners know that Paltrow was cool, even back in school.

"Gwyneth was always cool," Washington said. "By junior, senior year — absolutely."

Add that to your list of Gwyneth Paltrow fun facts.