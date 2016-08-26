Watch Kerry Washington Try to Escape the Never-Ending Group Text in This Spoof

Though we have to wait many more months for the return of Kerry Washington on Scandal, we did get to see her in a clip from a new horror film Thursday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Well, it actually wasn't a real film, but just a spoof sketch of a film based on a subject that does scare us all—the dreaded group text.

In the sketch, the September InStyle cover girl is sitting at home looking to have a relaxing night in her pajamas when she gets a group text about hanging out. After declining the invite, the pregnant actress continues to get barraged with texts even after she turns her phone off, flushes it down the toilet, and shoots at it with a gun. OK, so we can't really relate to that, but the main idea is group texts can get annoying. "Group Text ... You'll never get off," a man with a deep voice says in voiceover.

RELATED: Pregnant Kerry Washington Wows in an Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit

Season 6 of Scandal won't return until mid-season, but Washington is nominated for an Emmy for her performance as Anita Hill in the HBO film Confirmation and will hopefully attend the awards show in September. And you'll certainly think of her during your next annoying group text!

Watch Washington try to escape the scary group text in the video above.